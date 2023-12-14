Controversial ending

Few people in the world know the world of motorsport better than Jean Todt. The former FIA president, who left office after three terms at the end of 2021, had the opportunity to live his entire life in motorsport, holding top roles wherever he found himself. Whether it is Peugeot, Ferrari or the federation the transalpine manager had to face numerous controversies in his career. Few, however, can come close to the facts of infamous Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

That race, held just days before the end of his final term, remains one of the most talked about moments in F1 history. Now the 77-year-old Frenchman, in a very long interview conducted for the newspaper The Team, he told his truth. Starting from 'expulsion' of the highly contested Michael Masi, the Race Director of that Verstappen-Hamilton duel for which Todt still defends. The former Ferrari team principal confirms that it was his successor, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who removed Masi from his role.

Todt's version

“Michael [Masi] has produced impeccable work over the years – declared Todt – in that Grand Prix, in the last race, he made decisions together with his work team that I could only respect. There's no doubt about it, because that day I was filmed by Canal+ cameras while I was watching the race. You see me answering phone calls from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner to tell them that only the stewards make the decisions“.

“Initially, Mercedes wanted to appeal this decision – continued the now former number one in world motorsport – but then, in the few days left before my departure, I made sure that a detailed analysis was made of everything that had happened and that it was recorded in a report. This was my legacy to my successor. I kept Michael in his job and gave him the chance to defend himself and explain what he had done. I didn't fire him. And I was not informed afterwards of the decisions taken by my successor“.

“Masi excellent professional”

Ben Sulayem also recently opened up about the opportunity for a reinstatement of Masi within the FIA ​​working group. Todt did not want to go too far on this issue, but underlined once again how the Australian race director – who became the scapegoat for everything that happened in that infamous 2021 – has always been highly respected by his colleagues: “Will Masi come back? The new president can do whatever he wants. I can only say that after Michael's departure, the entire organization was turned upside down. He is an excellent professional. He can happen to lose a championship in the last race”.