Nyck de Vries he was the best in the first day of testing in Abu Dhabi. Tests that are also open to young people who have never participated in a Formula 1 race, and who in fact were called Young Drivers’ precisely because many third guides took to the track. This year, however, owners can also participate, as long as they drive a car that is at least two years older. The reason lies in the ability to turn with the 18-inch tires that Pirelli will make available starting from 2022.
As for the rankings – however not very indicative – de Vries preceded Liam’s AlphaTauri Lawson of +1.323 and Oscar Piastri’s Alpine of +1.329. Fourth Pato O’Ward (McLaren) ahead of the newly arrived in F1 Guanyu Zhou (+1.948). Juri Vips’ Red Bull is sixth, the first ‘big’ is Daniel Ricciardo, who finished in 11th position. Charles Leclerc 11th behind Robert Shwartzman (who drove the Ferrari of 2021 unlike the Monegasque). Third last position for the world champion Max Verstappen in front of George Russell’s Mercedes.
F1 | Abu Dhabi test, day-1: the ranking
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Weather
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|1’23.194
|77
|2
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1’24.517
|+1.323
|131
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|Alpine
|1’24.523
|+1.329
|125
|4
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|1’24.607
|+1.413
|ninety two
|5
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1’25.142
|+1.948
|119
|6
|Juri Vips
|Red Bull
|1’25.198
|+2.004
|97
|7
|Nick Yelloly
|Aston Martin
|1’25.333
|+2.139
|118
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1’26.252
|+3.058
|95
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1’26.579
|+3.385
|143
|10
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|1’26.694
|+3.500
|73
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’26.989
|+3.795
|87
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1’27.183
|+3.989
|127
|13
|Antonio Fire
|Ferrari
|1’27.324
|+4.130
|146
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1’27.348
|+4.154
|131
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1’27.476
|+4.282
|ninety two
|16
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|1’27.553
|+4.359
|128
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’28.013
|+4.819
|124
|18
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’28.062
|+4.868
|132
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1’28.499
|+5.305
|100
