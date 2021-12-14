Nyck de Vries he was the best in the first day of testing in Abu Dhabi. Tests that are also open to young people who have never participated in a Formula 1 race, and who in fact were called Young Drivers’ precisely because many third guides took to the track. This year, however, owners can also participate, as long as they drive a car that is at least two years older. The reason lies in the ability to turn with the 18-inch tires that Pirelli will make available starting from 2022.

As for the rankings – however not very indicative – de Vries preceded Liam’s AlphaTauri Lawson of +1.323 and Oscar Piastri’s Alpine of +1.329. Fourth Pato O’Ward (McLaren) ahead of the newly arrived in F1 Guanyu Zhou (+1.948). Juri Vips’ Red Bull is sixth, the first ‘big’ is Daniel Ricciardo, who finished in 11th position. Charles Leclerc 11th behind Robert Shwartzman (who drove the Ferrari of 2021 unlike the Monegasque). Third last position for the world champion Max Verstappen in front of George Russell’s Mercedes.

F1 | Abu Dhabi test, day-1: the ranking

Pos. Pilot Team Weather Detachment Turns 1 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 1’23.194 77 2 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1’24.517 +1.323 131 3 Oscar Piastri Alpine 1’24.523 +1.329 125 4 Pato O’Ward McLaren 1’24.607 +1.413 ninety two 5 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1’25.142 +1.948 119 6 Juri Vips Red Bull 1’25.198 +2.004 97 7 Nick Yelloly Aston Martin 1’25.333 +2.139 118 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’26.252 +3.058 95 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’26.579 +3.385 143 10 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 1’26.694 +3.500 73 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’26.989 +3.795 87 12 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1’27.183 +3.989 127 13 Antonio Fire Ferrari 1’27.324 +4.130 146 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’27.348 +4.154 131 15 Logan Sargeant Williams 1’27.476 +4.282 ninety two 16 Esteban Or with Alpine 1’27.553 +4.359 128 17 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’28.013 +4.819 124 18 George Russell Mercedes 1’28.062 +4.868 132 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’28.499 +5.305 100