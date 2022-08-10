“Throughout the season they tried to beat you down, then finally some luck came”. “And it came in the last lap”. “Enjoy the moment”. This is the exchange of words between Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen in lap of honor at the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the immediate explosion of emotions at the Red Bull wall with Adrian Newey who burst into tears and Christian Horner who uttered the liberating words “Max Verstappen you are the world champion”.

Yas Marina’s race seemed destined to crown Lewis Hamilton F1 world champion for the eighth time in his career, but Nicholas Latifi’s accident forced the entry of the Safety Car and then put the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi faced with a very difficult choice that ended with a ‘freestyle’ restart to quote the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff who gave Verstappen the opportunity to attack Hamilton with new soft tires against the hard worn by the English driver.

“I can understand the anger of the Hamilton and Mercedes fans that they felt they were being treated unfairly – He admitted Christian Horner interviewed by Sky Sports Uk – while Verstappen fans considered the Abu Dhabi events a sort of reward and redemption for Max after all that had happened during the year. I firmly believe that Verstappen fully deserved the conquest of the world title a year ago and I am one who turns the page very quickly. For me Abu Dhabi 2021 is already a very distant memory ”.

The ‘improvised’ restart procedure from Michael Masi with only the cars to separate Hamilton and Verstappen that were able to split, it cost at first the removal of the Australian from the role of Clerk of the Course. Michael Masi has definitively left the FIA ​​in this 2022.