The latest revelation

It has now been almost two years since unforgettable final race of the 2021 season, the one that – amid a thousand controversies and controversies that still drag on today – gave Max Verstappen his first world title in his career, preventing Lewis Hamilton from conquering the eighth champion crown, which would have made him the most titled driver in history of F1. Much has already been said and written about that incredible evening, but only occasionally more details emerge that better define all the chaospolitical and sporting, which went unraveling in the frantic minutes following the conclusion of the race. The last document referring to that day was revealed in the documentary ‘Jean Todt, the method’made by French TV Canal Plus and dedicated to the sporting life of the former FIA president.

Behind the scenes

The cameras of the creators of this very interesting work – currently also available in Italy, on YouTube – followed Todt for several months, who in December 2021 was at the epilogue of his third and last term as federal president. The documentary shows the FIA ​​president enjoying the last race of a somewhat unrepeatable season in the tranquility of his Parisian home. Like any enthusiast, Todt can be seen intent on enjoying the show in front of the television, complete with a tablet positioned in front of him to be constantly updated, including on the lap times of the title contenders. Towards the end of the race, the French manager, like everyone else, now appears certain of Hamilton’s success, at least until Latifi’s accident which forces Race Direction to the Safety Car enter the track.

The decisive moment

At this point the balance of power seen for the entire race is reversed and Verstappen – thanks to the possibility of fitting new tires and the choice of Michael Masi to split only the cars present between him and Hamilton – manages to catch up and overtake the Mercedes #44. But it is after the race that the ‘political’ maneuvers reach their peak. The cameras of Canal Plus in fact they record the Toto Wolff’s phone call to Todt, which takes place while the FIA ​​president is still commenting to himself the incredible final he has just witnessed. The Grand Prix ended only a few moments ago, but the Mercedes boss – after having railed against Michael Masi on the radio – doesn’t want to waste time in presenting his grievances to the number one in world motoring.

Chain calls

“Toto, you need to talk to the sports marshals – replies Todt to Wolff – I followed everything, but I don’t have the elements to answer you. You have to listen to the stewards and understand what happened“, he adds. In this context, it is fair to recall that in the days following the race, characterized by very harsh formal protests from Mercedes, Todt will never give his support to the remonstrances of the Stuttgart company, also criticizing the team’s absence from the season-ending ceremony, which took place in Paris. Shortly after Todt’s phone rings again and the call comes this time from the Red Bull box. In fact, Christian Horner, team principal of Milton Keynes, speaks: “Hi Christian, congratulations for now – Todt tells him – I understand there are some protests going on. Anyway, what a race and congrats on your strategy, fantastic“. However, small fragments that testify very well the immense pressure to which all the federal bodies were subjected in those hours, highlighting how much that race was in many ways unique and unrepeatable in the recent history of F1.