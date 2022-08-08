A long chat with Emanuele Pirro to speak at 360 ° about regulations in the world of motorsport starting from F1 up to IndyCar. A confrontation that touched on various themes, from the underlying culture that differentiates European motorsport from the US one, also passing on the role played by social media in an increasingly exasperated concept of cheering.

In this first part of the interview We propose Emanuele Pirro’s thoughts on what happened in Abu Dhabi last December in the last act of the F1 2021 championship, decided on the last lap by the overtaking of Max Verstappen against Lewis Hamilton. The latter found himself at a clear ‘technical’ disadvantage given that unlike the Dutchman, who switched to new soft tires, he was still equipped with hard tires that were now worn.

The accident a few laps before Nicholas Latifi put Race Director Michael Masi in an uncomfortable situation to say the least, a skein that the Australian tried to unravel in good faith by giving his best.

Below are the words of Emanuele Pirro in a speech that also extends to the threats received on social media by the innocent Nicholas Latifi, virtual poison that leads Pyrrhus himself to wonder what would have happened in 1989 when the World Cup was decided between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in favor of the latter at Suzuka in Japan if there had already been social media then.