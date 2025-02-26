ABU DABI’s royal family is made with the control of Tendam, owner of Cortefiel, Woman’Secret and Springfield

ABU Dabi’s royal family, through its investment vehicle, Multiply Group, has agreed to acquire a 67% participation in Tendam, which has brands such as Cortefiel, Springfield or Woman’Secret, CVC and PAI, becoming the shareholder Majority of the Fashion Company, as reported by Abu Dhabi’s investment firm, according to Europa Press.

Specifically, after this transaction, the CVC and PAI funds will remain as minority shareholders in the fashion firm, while Multiply Group opens a new vertical in its investment line, with the sale of fashion, and supposes its first major investment in Europe.

In this way, Multiply Group will lead the following growth phase of the owner of brands such as Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro, oriented to the internationalization and development of the omnicanal ecosystem of the group. According to the investment firm of Arab Emirates, this transaction is subject to the relevant approval by the regulatory authorities.

The CEO and General Director of Multiply Group, Samia Bouazza, stressed that this acquisition involves the firm’s debut in the fashion segment. “We believe it has a significant growth potential. The acquisition is a tangible step in our global expansion efforts, which strategically positions the group to continue developing its international portfolio in the coming years, ”he said.

Accelerate growth

For his part, the CEO of Tendam, Jaume Miquel, has assured that Multiply Group’s investment represents a “support for the tendam 5.0 strategy and offers greater capacity for accelerated growth”. “All our investors, in association with a committed management team, are the best possible guarantee of continuous growth and success,” he said.

Tendam, which has the Women’sCret brands, Springfield, Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, hoss intrapia, Slowlove, high spirits, dash and stars and Ooto, among others, has been studying the possibility of going to theok in recent years already finally October 2024, Miquel explained that his return to the markets was neither closed or open, but that the company was “Prepared” to do so, although it would depend on the market conditions.

The company quoted in the parquet from July 14, 1994 until the end of March 2006, just a year after CVC, PAI and permira reached an agreement to distribute control of the firm in three equal parts, now only two two After the departure of Permira in July 2017.

The three venture capital funds landed in the textile company in June 2005 and excluded it from the stock market after taking the majority control of the firm owned at that time of the Hinojosa family for an amount of 1,440 million euros. In the summer of 2017, CVC and Pai acquired the participation that it maintained in the Cortefiel group in an operation that valued the firm at 1,000 million euros.

Specifically, both venture capital funds, which so far main Plans the company’s IPO. In this way, the fashion firm, which is committed to omnichannel, has more than 1,800 points of sale distributed in almost 80 countries through its own stores, electronic commerce and franchises.