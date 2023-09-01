Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 20:06

This Thursday, the 31st, the government announced the elaboration of an ordinance to promote the improvement of port management in Brazil. The first step of the initiative, based on the demands presented by the Brazilian Association of Port Terminals (ABTP), will be the creation of a working group.

“We are going to look into the proposal that came from the private sector”, said the National Secretary of Ports and Waterway Transport, from the Ministry of Ports and Airports, Fabrizio Pierdomenico. The speech took place during an event celebrating a decade of Law 12.815/2013, known as the new Ports Law.

Among the improvements suggested by ABTP are the strengthening of port activity management, so that it is possible to close contracts, especially leasing, in a more flexible way. As well as making Port Authorities leaner.

“We verified that the forecast in 2013, to expand the port handling capacity, was fulfilled, but regarding the management premise, we understand that there is still a gap”, said the association’s CEO, Jesualdo Silva.

ABTP represents 79 associated companies, responsible for managing 234 port terminals, 131 of which are leased, 86 TUPs (private use terminals) and 17 transfer stations. Together, these companies are responsible for 76% of the national port movement and 19% of the Brazilian GDP.