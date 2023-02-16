The ABT XNH motorhome is a luxurious and sporty way to enjoy a holiday.

In the Netherlands also have problems. Dog poop, not 5G reception everywhere, sometimes shops are closed on Sundays and you are not allowed to go faster than 100 km/h anywhere. But nothing is worse than a standard camper. Because imagine driving a camper as it originally came out of the factory.

In 99% of the cases, a lot of attention has been paid to the construction, the interior and all kinds of facilities. Often the car itself is still just the standard commercial vehicle on which the motorhome in question is based.

And you know, if dog poop is allowed to be a problem, then standard RVs are too. Black bumpers, steel rims without hubcaps. That is really no longer possible in 2023.

Ideal camper

Fortunately, the ABT XNH is here! That is the ideal camper for people who had plans to drive to the Wörthersee this spring. According to ABT Sportsline, it is a moving 5-star hotel based on the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1.

XNH stands for eXploring New Horizons. You can recognize it by the ABT Aerokit. With a different front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper, the ABT XNH looks a lot smoother than the regular campers.

The high-gloss black 18-inch wheels also contribute to the fun, although we would have liked them to be one size larger. Now you have to be very careful with campers and commercial vehicles, because you are faced with the load of the tires (and rims). The flatter the tires, the lower the load capacity. By the way, the rubber in question concerns Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

ABT XNH production?

The engine is a 2.0 TDI, in this case good for 150 hp. That is adequate, but not very much. In fact, we would have expected a tuner like ABT to handle the power. Perhaps a simple chip is not enough, yes with more power the car is faster, but you also have higher temperatures.

What the tuner from Allgau did: extend the wheelbase by 40 millimetres! That is a major operation. As a result, there is room for 5 with a kitchenette, refrigerator and table. There is also a lithium battery to ensure that all equipment continues to work. It will then be charged again during daytime driving.

Interested? Then we have good news! The ABT XNH will go into production in May of this year. Not ABT, but Volkswagen Group Services will build it. That will happen in Hanover, in the old Karmann factory.

