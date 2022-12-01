ABT and hydrogen are simply the future. Or rather, a future.

Well, you all wet your chest. There is news to report about hydrogen, just when all comment sections have decided that electric cars will be the future.

Now you can view a hydrogen car in several ways. For example, BMW once had a Hydrogen 7 with a V12 and Toyota is testing a Corolla with a hydrogen combustion engine. But those are exceptions (which are not in production, mind you). The hydrogen car has the best chance in combination with an electric motor. A hydrogen car (FCEV) is therefore also simply an electric car.

ABT E Line sees a future in hydrogen. They don’t do that through a tweeting CEO, but they simply take the model ‘into production’ (we’ll come back to those parentheses in a moment). Should you ABT E Line know, that is the sustainable branch of ABT Sportsline. ABT (in collaboration with electrical specialist Schaeffler, among others) is involved in alternative powertrains. For today we have a Volkswagen!

ABT hydrogen

The reason ABT E-Line is taking this path is simple: operating radius and loading times. Of course, this is already going in the right direction. But even the very best EVs in the world only have 700 km range (theoretically). Also don’t forget that these are extremely expensive cars with insanely large battery packs. Electric cars with a battery are therefore a good alternative for many cars, but certainly not for all cars.

ABT did some calculations and came to the conclusion that for logistics purposes there are many vans that drive an average of 800 km per day. To be able to do without charging, the battery pack will have to be about 300 kWh. Of course, yesterday we saw that Mercedes drove about 475 km on a battery charge, but keep in mind that that bus was empty and that they drove ‘on eggs’. If you just drive normally with a full load and in the winter you will never make it, of course. But those situations do happen.

When?

That is why ABT has a hydrogen-powered Sprinter. At least, the images show a Sprinter, but according to ABT, two electric Transporters (eTransporters) have been converted to hydrogen. The batteries have been removed. Instead, there are two to seven hydrogen tanks. If you go for the highest number, the range is larger than a TDI!

Look, the ABT bus on hydrogen is most similar to this Crafter HY Motion from 2019

It’s not just that ABT has converted the cars. The cars are built with small series in mind and series production in mind. The hydrogen ABTs are approved for use on public roads. They meet all safety requirements. It is not yet clear when ABT will take hydrogen into series production.

Read more? These are the nicest vans of yesteryear!

This article ABT sees a future in hydrogen: puts it into production first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#ABT #sees #future #hydrogen #takes #production