The ABT RS7-LE is a wonderfully over the top monster. With spoiler, of course.

The Audi RS6 is one of the darlings of the tuning industry at the moment. Whether they were suppliers of body kits, spoilers, rims, wraps or other trinkets, the Audi RS6 is a popular car to take care of. The previous generations were slightly more popular with ‘sleeper’ enthusiasts and more technically minded tuners.

Very nice for Audi, because they have a car that dominates Instagram and flourishes on YouTube. The RS6 is not intended just to sell, it is a driving advertisement for the brand from Ingolstadt. A sign that they are cool, so that young people later choose an Audi when their boss allows them to lease one.

Legacy Edition

The almost identical Audi RS7 is still available for people who absolutely do not want a station wagon. It’s a bit of a strange proposition anyway. Because if you go for an Audi RS7, cars like the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid or Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door GT63 E-Performance come. Indeed, those two have an electric motor in addition to the V8 and are therefore cheaper, while the price without BPM is not.

But an RS7 is a more original choice, especially if you go for this red bolt that we came across at the Essen Motor Show. It is not just an Audi RS7, but one ABT RS7 LEwhere LE stands for Legacy Edition. In any case, we are happy that the color red was chosen and not a matte or black color. If our memory hasn’t failed us, it’s Tango Red.

It is a special edition of the horse whisperers from Kempten. The basis is the Audi RS7, which they then modified from top to bottom. Check out the carbon fiber hood and huge rear spoiler.

Technology of the ABT RS7 LE

The technology has also been nicely adapted. The 4.0 V8 is equipped with a whopper of an intercooler and two ABT turbos and an AEC, the ‘ABT Engine Control’ that ensures that the engine uses the upgrades. The result is 760 hp and 980 Nm. Nondeju!

From 0-100 km/h it is no longer even sprinting, but being catapulted. Thanks to the enormous Continental Sport Contact 7 tires and the famous quattro all-wheel drive system, you can reach 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds. As standard, the RS7 needs 3.6 seconds for this.

ABT will build ‘only’ 200 copies. That actually seems quite an ambitious number to us. Definitely seen the price of 106,500 euros. That is the price of the LE package ON TOP of an RS7 that you also have to supply. But yes, then you have a monster that is quite unique.

This article ABT RS7-LE is a huge Dikschiff first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

