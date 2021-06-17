We were not the only ones to celebrate 125 years of Abt Sportsline/Motorsport, the tuning and racing company itself is also celebrating with a special edition of the Audi RS6 Avant: the Johann Abt Signature Edition. It is a tribute to the founder of the company, who opened his forge 125 years ago and whose descendants are still at the helm of the boite.

800 hp

What makes this Audi RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition so special, in addition to its limited edition of 64 copies and therefore its collector value, is, among other things, a piece of the original Mr Abt’s anvil in each copy, which he thus used at the end of the 19th century. got started. You will also receive a decorative plate on which the serial number of your copy is stated.

Apart from the special logos and references, the Johann Abt Signature Edition is also simply the successor to the sold-out ABT RS6 R with 800 hp and 980 Nm, with which the station wagon sprints to 100 km/h in just 2.91 seconds. In 9.79 seconds you reach the 200 km/h, in 28.35 seconds you are already at the 300, more than 20 seconds faster than the production model! Logical, we think, because it is limited to 250 km/h. The top speed of the ABT version is 330 km/h.

To achieve that power, the 4.0 TFSI V8 gets two new and presumably larger turbos and the ABT Engine Control to let the engine know to expect more pressure. To keep things cool, there are new and larger intercoolers and an extra oil cooler that ensures that you can keep blasting at high speed.

Carbon with a little red

For the visual distinction between a ‘normal’ Audi RS6 and the Abt Signature Edition, there are adjustable lowering springs and anti-roll bars to keep things stable. In addition, the aero package provides extra muscles and 150 kilos of downforce on the rear axle. The new body parts are made of carbon with a red metallic thread in the fibres. Finally, the exclusive 22-inch forged wheels ensure well-filled wheel arches, while they are also 3.5 kilos lighter each.

Enough to make your mouth water, and the buying public undoubtedly thought so too, because the Audi RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition has been sold out for a long time.