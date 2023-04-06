You can leave that to ABT, make a car a bit more practical. So is the VW ID. Buzz.

The undersigned is a huge fan of the VW ID. Buzz. As far as I’m concerned, the design is completely successful, a truly modern interpretation of the old Volkswagen vans. And I think it’s an advantage that it’s electric.

No more rattling 4-cylinder boxer in the trunk, always power when you step on the ‘gas’ and Femke and her green friends also let you into the centers of the big cities with a smile. In short, very good!

But is there nothing to complain about?

ABT Creates the ID. Buzz a bit more practical

Of course. Like me from our @wouter understood, the range is not to write home about. And @rubenpriest wrote it in his account of the road trip with the ID. Buzz. 410 kilometers of WLTP range… It will never reach that.

How nice would it be if a way was found to give him a little more sting. And that’s where ABT comes in. They have come up with the idea of ​​placing a solar panel on the roof so that you can charge extra.

ABT’s solar panel can charge the battery with a maximum of 600W, which would allow you to drive an additional 3,000 kilometers per year under ideal circumstances. And if you put it on the roof of your ID. Buzz camper explains, you can power all your electronic devices.

It is not yet known what ABT’s solar panel will cost. However, it will be available from early next year. If you want more information, you can just click here. See what it looks like right away!

