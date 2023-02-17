Abbot is starting to mature. More and more often they walk past the play corner with angry RS 3s to go for the grown-up world. For example, Abt will convert diesel Transporters into electric delivery vans. The next step also indicates that the tuner is ready for ‘real life’: Abt introduces its first motorhome.

The camper van will be named Abt XNH, which stands for ‘Explore New Horizons’. Perhaps Abt is already facing a midlife crisis? Anyway, they build the Abt camper from a Volkswagen Transporter T6.1. Indeed, the same bus that they are now also transforming into an EV work bus. The goal is to build 500 units of the Abt camper. Production starts in May.

They are still a tuner after all

Abt wouldn’t be Abt if they didn’t build an aero kit on the bus. That’s why they modify the grille and the front, rear and side skirts. The 18-inch rims are also from the tuner; the tires around it from Goodyear. Furthermore, Abt leaves the diesel engine alone. We have asked the tuner if you can also have the camper converted to EV. For now, we are still waiting for an answer.

With that diesel engine you will have to make do with 150 hp. According to Abt, that is enough to tow 2,500 kilos (if you want to hang a caravan behind it, or something?). To create enough living space in the bus, the tuner has extended the Transporter by 40 centimetres. Furthermore, Abt leaves the assembly of the camper to Volkswagen. The interior may be done by a company called Vaning.

The interior of the Abt XNH motorhome

There is room for four people to sleep in the bus (two downstairs on the sofa bed and two upstairs). You can cook indoors on a double induction plate or with the outdoor kitchen with two gas burners. There is also a refrigerator, one 230-volt socket and eight USB charging points. Also in the middle of nowhere you have power thanks to a lithium battery.

Vaning also provides panels on the inside that consist of scratch-resistant laminate mixed with ‘hand-picked real wood’. Yes, exactly. Sheep’s wool and recycled material have been used for the insulation. As a result, you don’t have to burn as hard and it still stays nice inside when it’s cold outside. We don’t know exactly what you have to pay for the Abt camper. Anyway, you’re on vacation, that can also cost quite a bit.