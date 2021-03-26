The terrorist Houthi escalation, with its ballistic missiles and explosive drones directed against civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a confirmation of the militias’ position on peace and any Arab or international initiative that achieves security and stability for the brother country and its people who have been suffering for years, the latest of which is the peace plan in Yemen that was proposed by Saudi Arabia and enjoyed With Arab and international support, and international support.

Any observer realizes that the militia’s decision towards any political initiative is dependent on Iran to achieve its historical agenda of destabilizing the security and stability of the region. It is only hours for the militias to show a somewhat acceptable position towards the Saudi peace initiative, until missiles poured down to stand against any move to save Yemen in its cradle , And before he saw the light.

Saudi Arabia has the right to take all measures to defend its lands, and to stop terrorist militias targeting the Yemeni people and civilians in Saudi Arabia, in light of the failure to respond to the peace initiative aimed at ending a crisis that lasted for years and caused killing, destruction, waves of displacement, food shortages, and the disruption of the means of life for the residents of the cities in which there are Where the revolutionaries.

The voice of peace is louder than the Houthi terrorist missiles and planes, and this futility will not stand up to the international will to save Yemen from the clutches of militias, and to stop its threat to energy supplies and the stability of the global economy.

«the Union»