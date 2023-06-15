Dan Houserone of the founders of Rockstar Gamesannounced the name of his new studio: Absurd Venturesa media company that will create new intellectual properties for all platforms and formats.

“Absurd Ventures is designing narrative worlds, creating characters and writing stories for a wide range of genres”, can be read in the official press release, which continues: “regardless of medium, designed for live-action and animation; video games and other interactive content ; scripted books, graphic novels, and podcasts.”

Dan Houser commented on the announcement stating that Absurd Ventures was meant to create new universes and to tell great stories, wherever possible.

In addition to founding Rockstar Games, Houser served as creative director and head writer on series such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and Bully. He is considered one of the most influential characters in the video game industry, along with his brother Sam Houser. We’ll see what they work out soon. We imagine that a character of such prestige will not struggle to find projects.