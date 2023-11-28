Absurd Venturesthe development team founded by Dan Houser after leaving Rockstar Games, he registered two new trademarks: American Caper and A Better Paradise. Two different projects? It is not known at the moment.

The recordings were made by the studio last July 28th, therefore a few weeks after the announcement of the birth of Absurd Ventures. We can perhaps imagine what it is about ideas that Houser had already had for some time?

During an interview with Variety recently, Houser said that his team would announce in the coming weeks projects already in the pre-production and production phase, linked to new intellectual properties.