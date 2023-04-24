Surreal tragedy in India. An 82-year-old man who was peeing near the railway tracks was killed by a ‘flying’ cow, which landed on him after being hit by a train. The details are reported by the Mail Online, according to which Shivdayal Sharma, 82, died instantly.

The incident occurred in the Alwar district of the Indian state of Rajasthan, where the Vande Bharat Express struck a cow grazing on the tracks. The impact threw her, causing her to fly 30 meters, before crashing into the man, a former railway electrician retired for 22 years.