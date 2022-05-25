Dhe AC Milan has become Italian soccer champion for the nineteenth time, and in addition to all the little stories and anecdotes about the Scudetto, such as Ibrahimovic’s speech and table throw after the three-zero victory in the dressing room or Berlusconi’s joyful jump in front of the cathedral and a With Milan vibrating and bathed in red and black for two nights, there is a story that will surely stay with you for a long time, as it has everything a good story needs in Italy – drama, emotion, the triumph of good and so-called furbizia, i.e. crooked cleverness.

There are also pictures documenting what happened. The first shows coach Stefano Pioli at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium on Sunday. He is standing happily on the pitch and beaming thanks to the fans, with the Serie A medal around his neck. The second picture was taken shortly afterwards; Pioli is clapping again, but is beaming a little less now and – the medal around his neck is missing. The third photo shows two carabinieri, one shows Pioli’s medal in his open hand.

What happened? In the euphoria and ecstasy of victory, when the AC Milan fans stormed onto the pitch and Pioli disappeared for a moment in a roaring crowd of players, officials and Rossoneri supporters, someone ripped the medal from his neck. That same night he issued an appeal: “My medal was ripped away from me. Please give it back to me, it’s the only one I have!” Serie A reacted immediately: “Hey Mr. Pioli, we’ll give you another medal tomorrow!” she announced on Twitter.

It didn’t come to that, the trophy reappeared. Unable to resist the temptation to boast about the outrageous act, the thief posted a video on Instagram. Three Rossoneri supporters can be seen in it: first during the match and then when leaving the stadium – now with the medal in hand. At the end there is a selfie of the three with a medal. “Grazie Pioli,” wrote the culprit cheekily.







The post set the internet on fire, but contrary to what the three of them had hoped for, there was a hail of insults, whereupon the alarmed thief deleted his account and tried to cover all traces. Of course it was too late, the thieves must have realized that too, and so on Monday morning three contrite young men, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared at the Carabinieri and meekly handed over the medal. They found them on the field not far from the changing rooms, they said. Oh really? The medal is now on its way to its rightful owner in Milan. The morning after winning the championship, he had a nineteen tattooed on his forearm. Nobody can steal a tattoo.