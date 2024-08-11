In Benidorm a sad clown shuffles into this and that night bar. In Benidorm fluorescent T-shirts are sold that say suck my dickand lick my pussyand Good girls go to heaven, bad girls to BenidormIn Benidorm, a large cross on the mountain tries to exorcise vice and bikinis. Benidorm, which is made of concrete, beer and neon, is also a mythological place made of ideas and dreams. Despite a long stigma of popular tackiness, it knows how to arouse passions and is frequently addressed in cultural products.

“Benidorm is a desert island in terms of culture, but then, if you know how to listen, it is a city that tells things, that tells stories,” says the writer Esther García Llovet. Spanish Beauty (Anagrama), a very dark novel with Russian mobsters, parties and kidnappings, sordid bars and skyscrapers, the author delves into the underworld of the holiday city. “This city, so cinematic, with those night lights, has something very good for crime novels: it is very easy to get lost in anonymity,” says the writer. “Empty Spain does not call me to get lost, I need a very full Spain.”

More information

In Benidorm, towers scrape the sky like in Manhattan and skaters ride along the promenade like in Venice. In Benidorm, retirees talk about tumors on the beach and a giant gorilla hugs a group of festive women. In Benidorm, a cinnamon-skinned British man of sixty years of Indian origin comes to the bar at midnight and claims to have been at the bar for more than 12 hours. Benidorm inspires endless summer texts, like this one.

British tourists, wearing crowns and false ears for the coronation of King Charles of England, on a terrace in Benidorm. David Ramos (Getty Images)

“I love the dramatic arc of Benidorm, how that small fishing village became what it is today,” says Elisa Ferrer, author of The Dutchman (Tusquets). His novel is based on a true story: that of the man who made a fortune selling the last undeveloped plot of land on Poniente beach. He likes the story of how tourism became democratised in Benidorm, when not everyone could go on holiday: “That’s what I see when I’m there, that everyone is happy,” he says. Although everything has two sides: “I suppose that people who work don’t have such a cheerful vision.”

In Benidorm, Sticky Vicky’s daughter is still doing her vaginal acrobatics, although María Jesús no longer makes the birds dance with her accordion. In Benidorm, customers practice hunting and gathering at the free buffet, creating gastronomic monsters on the plate. In Benidorm, the typical dish is the happy carbohydrate: Hawaiian pizza, smash burgerand an unexpected variety of Basque pintxos. Ice creams vintage, banana split, pajamas, fish & chips, sex on the beach served on the hammocks.

In It’s snowing in BenidormIsabel Coixet portrays a hypnotic city in which a lonely and manic British man delves into the life of his missing brother, who runs a nightclub. burlesque“Benidorm is an amalgam of places and non-places, of clichés and paradoxes and surprises, of furiously blue skies and stunning sunsets. It is a feast for training the eye. A feast that I recommend,” wrote the filmmaker in this newspaper.

Facade of the Hotel California bar at night, in Benidorm. Cristina Arias

In Benidorm, British tourists have terrible taste in clothing but extraordinary taste in music. David Bowie, Bob Marley and Elvis Presley still perform every night in Benidorm. In Benidorm, a gaunt old man takes a nap, wearing a red and yellow cap, under a palm tree, as if thrown from heaven. In Benidorm, there are tourists with reddened skin, swollen chests, erratic steps and eyes clouded with pleasure.

Coixet’s film recalls the legendary five weeks that the poet couple Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes spent in the city during their honeymoon in 1956. The poet wrote letters to her mother talking about “that sparkling blue sea, the clean curve of its beaches, its immaculate houses and streets – everything, a small and sparkling dream city.” This place was only beginning to be what it would later become, what it is now. “I felt instinctively, like Ted, that this was our place,” said Plath.

In Benidorm there is a huge pink inflatable swan in every shop, and flashing robots, and robot dogs, and huge collections of sunglasses for four duros. In Benidorm a man with achondroplasia earns his living by handcuffing bachelor party guests. In Benidorm four huge statues of the Beatles turn Gerona Street into Abbey Road. In Benidorm there are whips, thongs, dildosblack leathers for the most beautiful forms of love.

Costume party on a street in Benidorm. David Ramos (Getty Images)

British photographer Martin Parr fell in love with Benidorm in the 1990s and for over 20 years has persisted in visiting the city and portraying its most absurd side, kitsch and the colour of tourism. He had a Spanish precedent (and friend): Carlos Pérez Siquier, who died in 2021, who in the same terms of brilliant colour and irony portrayed rampant tourism in his series The beach since the seventies. Parr and Siquier, sorollas inverse, they show the artificiality of contemporary sun and beach, its plastics and tanorexias, the reality of bodies far from advertisements and Praxitelean poses.

In Benidorm there is the taut, youthful body and the plumpness of middle age. There is live sex in the bars, giant screens to watch all kinds of sport, a real hobby of minigolf. In Benidorm rainbow flags are waved and bingo is played in the hotels. In Benidorm they prefer to tame the mechanical bulls than stick banderillas in them. The arcade machines, the bowling alley, the carousel, the punching ball. In a shop there is a baseball bat that says Benidorm. Everything shines and tempts and sparkles in Benidorm. In Benidorm a girl, at the edge of the sea, faces the waves and says: “No, stop, I don’t want to, don’t go on.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe