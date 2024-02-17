38 disqualifications, no pole positions

Over the years, the world of motorsport has been able to provide particular and sometimes even absurd stories, in the most prestigious categories as well as in the 'youth' ones, in which the talents of tomorrow are formed. However, we have hardly ever seen something more unusual and paradoxical than what happened today in Valencia on the occasion of the second round of the Formula Winter Series, a single-seater championship organized in Spain and contested by an F4 car.

During qualifying for race 1 – the program includes three races for each single round – all 38 drivers participating in the race were in fact disqualified for not respecting track limits. All the riders violated the track limits set by the race direction in turns 1 and 6 of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, known to fans for years as the final circuit of the MotoGP season.

Grid defined based on free practice

This incredible dynamic that led to the bizarre situation where no one was awarded pole position. To define the starting grid for the first race, the organizers had to go back to the results of Friday's free practice, which guaranteed the championship leader, the Peruvian Andrés Cárdenas, a pole position. Cárdenas himself then achieved success in the race, picking up his second victory in four races this season.

Even in the most famous categories, the topic of track limits has long been at the center of many discussions. In Formula 1 in the 2023 Austrian GP the FIA ​​commissioners had to examine further “over 1200 cases”, managing to define the actual final ranking of the Grand Prix only around 10.00 pm, approximately five and a half hours after the end of the race.