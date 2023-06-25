Blinking chains of lights, the smell of sauerkraut and the beer at the Oktoberfest: tenants argue about everything. Here are the weirdest cases.

Dhe Germans love to argue. Neighbors in particular like to bicker, and then it quickly becomes emotional – and sometimes quite absurd. There is almost nothing that the courts have not even had to decide about.

Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

It is regularly disputed how much noise is to be endured. The brawlers can get really inventive. One kept a “noise log” of his neighbor’s sex life, whose noisy love life bothered him. In a letter he called for moderation. The request is not entirely outrageous. Although the couple does not have to move to the hotel for their pleasure, the lunchtime and nighttime rest periods must be observed. This means that noise outside the apartment must not be perceptible. After all, you are not allowed to vacuum after 10 p.m. However, the neighbor felt disturbed, especially during the day when working in the home office. For such times he must be more tolerant.