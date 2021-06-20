Drastic demand: The WHO wants women of childbearing potential to refrain from alcohol in order to protect their health.

Geneva, Switzerland – The World Health Organization (WHO) is jeopardizing hard-won women’s rights. Because, according to the organization, women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol. The WHO reaps accusations of sexism for this.

The health of women of childbearing age should be protected by abstinence from alcohol, as alcoholic beverages could reduce the chances of giving birth. 24hamburg.de knows exactly which measures are included in the so-called global alcohol action plan of the WHO. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.