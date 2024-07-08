ANDCatalan separatist Carles Puigdemont appealed on Monday against the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court that refused to apply the amnesty law to him, in a statement in which he harshly criticized the “absurd” and “irrational” decision taken by that court.

The Supreme Court judge in charge of this case, Pablo Llarena, determined on July 1 that the amnesty for Catalan separatists promoted by the socialist government Pedro Sanchez did not apply to the crime of embezzlement against Puigdemont.

The man who was president of Catalonia when the region tried to separate from Spain in 2017 was set to be the main beneficiary of the amnesty, with which he hoped to be able to return to Spain after seven years of having left the country to evade Spanish justice.

The judge pardoned Puigdemont’s crime of disobedience, but not that of embezzlement, considering that there was “a personal benefit” and that his actions affected “the financial interests of the European Union”, the two exceptions provided for by law.

But for Puigdemont, Judge Llarena is guilty of “grotesque arbitrariness”according to the appeal filed on Monday by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, to which AFP had access.

“Contrary to what the judge mendaciously claims in an attempt to give the appearance of legality to what is nothing but absolute arbitrariness, there has been no (…) intention to enrich oneself of any kind, nor have the financial interests of the European Union been affected in any way,” the text states.

Llarena’s decision, which was also appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office, is “absurd, arbitrary, illogical and irrational”, concludes the document, which must now be studied by the Supreme Court.

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (left) and acting Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. Photo:AFP

The controversial Amnesty Law, definitively approved by the Spanish Parliament on May 30, was the price paid by Pedro Sánchez to be re-elected as Prime Minister in November, thanks to the support of the Catalan pro-independence parties.

During the process, several judges expressed their reservations about the amnesty, which has been heavily criticised by the right-wing and far-right opposition, who consider it unconstitutional.

Judge closes case that could nullify terrorism investigation against Puigdemont

Puigdemont is also under investigation in Spain for terrorism, for his role in the 2019 wave of riots on the streets of Catalonia, But this case was left up in the air on Monday.

The National Court, a high court in Madrid, ordered that, due to a procedural error, all proceedings in that case after 2021 were to be annulled, and the indictment against Puigdemont dates back to 2023.

Legal sources consulted by EFE believe that this decision could lead to the nullification of the investigation that Puigdemont has open in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decided on February 29th investigate Puigdemont on the grounds that he exercised “absolute leadership” in the pro-independence organisation Tsunami Democràtic during the serious unrest that occurred in Catalonia in 2019, which would constitute a crime of terrorism, provoked as a reaction to the sentence that condemned nine pro-independence leaders to prison for the illegal sovereignty process of 2017.

The former Catalan president has been on the run ever since to avoid prosecution by the Spanish courts.

Charles Puigdemont Photo:AFP

