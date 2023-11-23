Home page World

Motorsport was a great passion of the Colombian presenter. But of all places, a tragic accident occurred in her “happy place”.

Berlin – It should be a nice trip with your children. But for the Colombian radio presenter Luz Piedad Eusse it ended fatally. The mother of two was crushed by a giant screen last Sunday (November 19) during the finale of the 2023 Ford Motorcraft season at the Autodrom de Tocancipá. The particularly tragic thing: her two daughters (six and eight years old) experienced everything first hand.

Like the Colombian daily newspaper El Espectador reported that the five meter long and 2.7 meter high screen didn’t even have a function. It was switched off that day when a strong gust of wind broke the video screen and buried several people.

Presenter (38) dies in front of her children

The Colombian media world mourns the loss of presenter Luz Piedad Eusse after a tragic accident © Screenshot/ “X” BluRadio Colombia @BluRadioCo

According to the local news portal El Colombiano There was a loud bang before the terrible accident and several people then fled to safety. It is unclear why the radio presenter and her children stayed behind. Shortly before the accident, the 38-year-old said loudly Colombia.as spoke to Edgar Hernandez, the organizer of the race event. He was probably stressed, whereupon the presenter is said to have calmed him down: “Relax, enjoy life. We are here today, we don’t know whether we will be here tomorrow.”

Her radio team is mourning on “X” (formerly Twitter). BluRadio and expresses her condolences to the family. A work colleague speaks of an “absurd accident”. The Autodrom Tocancipá was always “a happy place” for Eusse.

After a tragic accident: public prosecutor’s office investigates

After the unfortunate event, the authorities have decided to temporarily close the Autodrom de Tocancipá. Colombia.as According to the mayor, there was no approval to install the LED screen infrastructure.

After the unfortunate event, the authorities have decided to temporarily close the Autodrom de Tocancipá. Colombia.as According to the mayor, there was no approval to install the LED screen infrastructure.

It is now being investigated whether this may have been a case of negligence on the part of the organizers. According to preliminary information, the public prosecutor's office has said El Colombiano Several people have already been identified who would have to answer for their alleged complicity.