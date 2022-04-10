Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron after exercising their right to vote. / CR

CR Madrid Sunday, April 10, 2022, 7:06 p.m.



Turnout in the first round of the French presidential election is 65 percent as of 5:00 p.m., according to the Interior Ministry, the lowest figure since the 2002 elections, thus confirming fears of increased abstention.

In 2017 at the same time the participation rate was 69.42 per cent in metropolitan France and in 2002 the rate was 58.45 per cent.

Polling stations have opened at 8:00 a.m. in mainland France and will close at 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m., depending on each municipality. When the last polling station closes, the first official results will be announced.

Presidential elections are generally the most popular among French voters, but the tedious campaign and favoritism of the current president, Emmanuel Macron, could have demobilized the electorate.

Except for surprises, Macron will prevail in the first round, since he has a consolidated voting intention of even above 25 percent, but it remains to be seen who will accompany him on the ballot two weeks later, on April 24. Marine Le Pen, who already achieved the long-awaited face-to-face with Macron in the 2017 elections, is ‘a priori’ the best positioned candidate.