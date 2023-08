Sunday, August 20, 2023, 07:16







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Low income and close to rural areas. Thus could be defined the census sections of the Region of Murcia that registered on July 23 an abstention above the regional maximum. They are in Alguazas, Águilas, Cartagena, Jumilla, Lorca and Murcia and they coincide…

This content is exclusive for subscribers