Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 21:50

The abstention rate in the CNU (National Unified Exam), the “Enem dos Concursos” (Enem of Exams), held this Sunday, the 18th, was 52% to 53%. The exam had 2.1 million applicants, and around 1 million took the exam. The data was released by Esther Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

According to her, the final data will be released on Monday, the 19th. The competition offers 6,640 permanent vacancies in 21 federal government agencies.

Although the preliminary participation represents an abstention rate of around 52% to 53%, in a press conference, Esther celebrated the result and stated that the absence is within what was expected by the ministry.

“It is within our expectations compared to other public competitions of this size,” she highlighted. “It was a positive surprise given the scope of this competition. We have to remember that we are talking about people who had probably never taken a federal competition before,” said the minister.

The lowest abstention rate was recorded in the Federal District, while the highest was in Ceará, but she did not reveal the exact percentages.

Regarding the blocks, number 8, of intermediate and technical level, whose number of registrations was the largest of all the blocks (694 thousand), was the one with the highest number of absences. At the other end, block 3, Environmental, Agricultural and Biological, had the highest participation, according to the department.

Divided into eight content blocks, the CNU was held this Sunday in two shifts. In the morning, candidates took the general knowledge and discursive tests – for higher education level – and Portuguese and writing, for secondary level.

In the afternoon, intermediate level candidates took tests on notions of law, mathematics and reality, and the others took tests on specific knowledge.

The contest was held in 228 cities. Esther also celebrated the public’s participation, stating that the contest registered entries from practically all Brazilian municipalities – only 10 cities did not register entries, according to the minister.

According to the department, there were no serious incidents recorded by the federal government. Some test locations suffered from power outages, but this did not interfere with the competition, according to Esther.