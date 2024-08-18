Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 17:22

The Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, stated in a preliminary assessment of the CNU (Unified National Competition), held this Sunday, the 18th, that abstention in the tests was high, but within the government’s forecast.

Around 2.1 million people signed up for the competition nicknamed Enem dos Concursos because it brings together candidates for 6.4 thousand vacancies in the federal public service in 21 different bodies.

The closed data on the turnout rate will be released by the ministry at the end of the day, but the minister assured that there was “nothing beyond what was expected”.

“Abstention rates in public examinations are high; we saw this recently in the Central Bank examination, which had a very high abstention rate even though it was a very expensive examination,” said the minister. She spoke briefly to the press after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visited the examination monitoring center set up by the Ministry of Management in Brasília.

She said that many people sign up and end up giving up because they can’t prepare in time. “Here in Brasília, for example, 10% of the adult population signed up, which is a significant number,” she added.

There are other factors, according to her, such as the attempt by civil servants from other careers in the public service to try an opportunity to earn more, and give up.

“We will give this number at the end of the day, but it is not higher than we imagined. We recognize that the numbers are not low, but when we gave the opportunity to withdraw, very few people withdrew, only 30,000 people. That is 2.1 million people eligible to take the test,” he said.

In her speech, Dweck said that there were reports of power outages in Rio de Janeiro, but they were resolved before the start of the tests and that the schedules were adhered to as planned.

The government is carrying out the test simultaneously in 3,500 locations across the country.