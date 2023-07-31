In Molfetta still great results: Fabbri wins the weight with 21.80, Baroncini’s personal in the 800

The Italian record of Ayomide Folorunso in the 400m hurdles, the blaze of Filippo Tortu at 20.14 (+1.7) in the 200m, the weight of Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir at 21.80 and 21.69, the 800m with Simone Barontini’s personal in 1’44″50 , Lorenzo Naidon’s over eight thousand points in the decathlon (8090) and more. It’s a crackling third day for Italian athletics at the Assoluti di Molfetta (Bari), less than three weeks from the Budapest World Championships.

Blue applause — The performance on the cover is Folorunso’s 54”22 which takes 12/100 off his Italian record achieved last year in Eugene. An hour passes and at the Cozzoli stadium we witness one of the best performances of Tortu’s career, the first Italian title of the 200m, at world and Olympic standards, and only 4/100 from the personal best, also conquering the Pietro Mennea trophy which this year it is assigned in the 200 of the Absolutes. An award that belongs to Dalia Kaddari for women, who scored for the fourth time in a row with 22”90 (0.0). Also noteworthy is the weight challenge with Fabbri and Weir increasingly constant close to 22 metres, with ‘Leo’ also throwing at 21.67 and 21.63. The 800m that give Barontini the personal and standard for Budapest and Paris in a very close confrontation with Catalin Tecuceanu (1’45″04) and Francesco Pernici (1’45″23), and in the female consecrate Eloisa Coiro with 2′ 00”43. See also The biggest win of a Colombian National Team in all history? Video

Naidon on 8000 — Lorenzo Naidon’s weekend was excellent, the third Italian ever in the decathlon, the fourth to exceed the ‘eight thousand’ mark, also thanks to a 5.20 performance in the auction and an overall progress of over three hundred points. For four years Stefano Sottile hadn’t jumped so high: 2.28 in the third round. Roberta Bruni’s race in the auction was also good, 4.60 in the first and then three errors to the possible Italian record of 4.73. Titles of the 400m to Davide Re with 45″21 and Alessandra Bonora with 52″24, of the 1500m in a tactical race to Pietro Arese (3’46″07) and Sintayehu Vissa (4’06″85), of the hammer to Sara Fantini with 71.02. In the men’s long the return of Filippo Randazzo is worth the tricolor with 7.88 (-0.5), in the women’s Ottavia Cestonaro repeats the title of the triple with 6.37 (+1.1) in the long.

July 30th – 11pm

