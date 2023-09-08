Rome – The sky is blue above Padua like the shirts of the gymnasts who are measuring themselves against the Absolute National Championships in Artistic Gymnastics, masculine and feminine. The Palaindoor organized by the Corpo Libero Gymnastics Team is almost a world championship, thanks to the coat of arms of some of the protagonists on the platform, for the technical level expressed in their exercises, for the match officials, behind the jury tables, many of whom are also international judges. In fact, the Venetian competition is an important test in view of the World Championships in Antwerp, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The final challenge of the All around women crowned the 46th GAF queen in 85 editions: Alice D’Amato from Genoa, agent of the Fiamme Oro Sports Group, with the total of 113,550 on the four apparatuses, conquers his first absolute title. On the podium, together with her Manila Esposito (pt. 111,800) and Elisa Iorio (108,550) who with Giorgia Villa and the other contenders for the Italian title created a more unique than rare show. In the grandstand were present the number one of the Italian gymnastics, the cav. Gherardo Tecchi-accompanied by his deputy, the vicar Valter Peroni-Dario Martello, the president of the Veneto Regional Committee FGI and the lawyer Diego Bonavina, Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Padua.