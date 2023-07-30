The sprints of Samuele Ceccarelli and Zaynab Dosso, the obstacles in the hands of the 21-year-old Lorenzo Simonelli, the immense class of Nadia Battocletti. This, in short, is the second day of the Italian championships in Molfetta (Bari), after yesterday’s titles in the walk by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti.

Results

—

In the 100 metres, the European indoor champion of the 60m Ceccarelli triumphs, in his first absolute title over this distance, with a time of 10”30 (-1.0). A few shivers at the end, when the blue of the 4×100 slumped to the ground, hit by a cramp in his right thigh. Fortunately nothing serious. Instead, it is the fourth Italian success for Dosso, who holds the seasonal record with 11”28 (-1.1). In the 110m hurdles Simonelli confirms his talent with the victory in 13″40, also in this case with a headwind (-1.3) and the female duel between Giada Carmassi and Elena Carraro is exciting, won by the former by just three cents (13 ”14/-0.7). Battocletti just had to run the last 200 meters to win the 5000m title (16’08”50) at the end of a very tactical race. The triple jumpers Andy Diaz (17.21 / -1.0) and Ottavia Cestonaro (13.98 / 0.0) scored, Daisy Osakue in the disc with 63.25, the world bronze of the tall Elena Vallortigara (1.87).