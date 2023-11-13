Head of ChGTRK “Grozny” Akhmadov: Adam Kadyrov received awards absolutely on the case

The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov, took responsibility for stopping the spread of unrest and punished Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of burning the Koran. The head of ChGTRK “Grozny” Chingiz Akhmadov said this. The video with his words appeared on October 25, and on November 13 I noticed it Telegram– channel “Caution, news”.

As Akhmadov explained, Zhuravel wanted to pit people with different religious views against each other, but Kadyrov’s son showed him that such provocations would not work.

He was punished absolutely according to the case. And, of course, the awards are absolutely to the point. Keep in mind that Zhuravel was not connected; he is much older than Adam. For that matter, he might have resisted. But he showed that those who work for Western intelligence agencies do not have the spirit to resist the believer Chingiz Akhmadov Head of ChGTRK “Grozny”

The incident caused a public outcry

On September 25, Ramzan Kadyrov showed a video in which his 15-year-old son Adam beats 19-year-old Volgograd resident Nikita Zhuravel, accused of insulting the feelings of believers.

He beat him – and did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture, including demonstratively burning it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must suffer severe punishment See also What do Arab countries need to strengthen their position in "artificial intelligence" and compete with adults? Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

In a telephone conversation with journalist Ksenia Sobchak, the head of Chechnya praised his son for the beating and said that he did not intend to punish his son for this act. At the same time, the Chechen leader assured that “if the court decides that Adam is guilty, then he will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Russian public was outraged by what happened: Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova turned to the Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltaev with a request to check the situation and pay attention to the medical examination of the beatings and the testimony of witnesses. Member of the Human Rights Council Marina Akhmedova said that Adam had no right to break the law and beat the arrested person.

Member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia Eva Merkacheva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, called the video evidence of a crime.

The criminal code is the same for everyone: for the rich, and for the poor, and for residents of Moscow, and for residents of Chechnya, and for the son of a janitor, and for the son of the head of the republic. All fall under the same Criminal Code. The Constitution guarantees that no one’s rights will be violated. Let’s see how it will be See also Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war on wheat is bad for the EU Eva Merkacheva Member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia

However, after an inspection, the Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to initiate a case, citing the teenager’s 15-year-old age.

Related materials:

Zhuravel, who partially admitted guilt, had his arrest term extended

On May 19, footage of Zhuravel burning the Koran at the Cathedral Mosque in Volgograd spread on social networks. On May 27, he was taken to Chechnya, and on August 16, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova spoke about Zhuravel’s complaint about being beaten by Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam in a pre-trial detention center.

During the investigation, Zhuravel admitted that he burned the Koran at the direction of the Ukrainian intelligence services for a reward of 10 thousand rubles.

On October 13, in Grozny court, he partially admitted his guilt. The young man said that he was guilty of burning the holy book, but noted that he had no motive to grossly disrupt public order. According to him, he did not know the purpose of the video he made of the protest.

The court extended his arrest for six months. In conclusion, he studies the holy book to understand how much he offended the feelings of believers.

Adam Kadyrov has already received six awards

Some time after the head of Chechnya published a video of the beating of Zhuravel, it became known that Adam Kadyrov was awarded the title of Hero of Chechnya, which is the highest award in the republic. His award ceremony was captured on video.

Then the head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, presented Adam Kadyrov with the Order of Merit for the Republic, and the Mufti of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic – the Order of Merit for the Umma, 1st degree. At the end of October, the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, awarded Adam the Order of Duslyk, the second most important state award of the republic. He was also appointed head of the security service of the leader of Chechnya.

On November 8, Adam Kadyrov received his fifth award – the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, presented him with the Order of Merit for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. For the sixth time he was awarded together with his two brothers – Akhmat and Eli. They received the highest orders of the Chechen parliament “Daimekhkan Siy”.