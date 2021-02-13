If someone in Germany is infected with the virus, he or she is obliged to go into quarantine at home for two weeks. Two weeks in which you are not allowed to see or meet anyone. That is a long time, but two weeks can also be endured in the five-star hotel in warm Qatar, which FCB moved into for its time at the Club World Cup. It would not have been the end of the world if Thomas Müller had first gone into self-isolation on site.

After returning to Germany, the Federal Ministry of Health asks you to stay at home for at least ten days. You can certainly do that in a nice home that the Müllers have. But you shouldn’t, in any case, put others in danger. And that is exactly what FCB did with this campaign.

It is said again and again that avoidable trips should be avoided. Ordinary workers cancel business trips. They are also being canceled in abundance within Germany. Driving from Cologne to Berlin is no longer possible. Because the mind forbids it. Most do what they can. So that you can get the situation under control and not infect yourself. And what are FC Bayern doing? Sends its professionals across world history.

This can no longer be presented as a role model for any self-employed person or any company facing bankruptcy. No employer who works from home or works short-time. Football has a special position at this time and that is also a good thing. But just because you have a special position does not mean that you have to exhaust everything that is possible. Incidentally, this also includes the upcoming games of Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig in Hungary.

It seems as if Karl-Heinz Rummenigge just wants his team to be vaccinated so that in the future he could let them fly around the world without any problems. Nowhere would there be entry restrictions, no necessary quarantine and and and. So the profit would be made by the association and not by society. You could ask the other way around. What is the benefit of the players if they are vaccinated?

Of course, there is a certain protection against the virus. But otherwise? There would only be more games in an already crammed and postponed appointment calendar, because you don’t have to take breaks because no more games are canceled due to an infection. But would that really help other people in society? No, it would only take away vaccination doses for the more vulnerable. Sometimes you should put your ego on the back burner and just join the queue. Just like the others do. Because everyone who is vaccinated is a role model for society. Football has not leased that for itself.