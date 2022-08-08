The culprit in the murder of Leandro Lo is Henrique Otavio Oliviera Velozo, a 30-year-old Brazilian military police officer

An absolute drama is the one that happened in the night between last Saturday and Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Leandro Lo, eight-time world champion of Jiu Jitzu, was shot and killed by a Brazilian military police officer who was off duty at the time. Worldwide dismay at the legend’s brutal assassination.

The news has spread throughout the world in the past few hours, leaving all sports lovers speechless.

It was about 2:00 on the night between last Saturday and Sunday and Leandro Lo, multiple world champion from Brasilian Jiu Jitzuhe was in a nightclub in the golden green capital to spend an evening with friends.

Suddenly he started a quarrel with a drunken man, who soon went wild and attacked him. Witnesses said the man tried to grab one glass bottle from the counter in order to hit the athlete.

The latter has it immobilized on the ground before the situation could escalate and then waited for him to calm down to be able to free him.

All it seemed solved and finished therebut in reality the worst was yet to come.

Leandro killed him with a blow to the head

Taking advantage of a moment of distraction, the man took hold of one pistol and fired a shot at Lo, hitting him straight ahead.

Those present in the room immediately requested the intervention of the rescuers, who just as promptly reached the place, took the sample and transported it to the nearest hospital.

Unfortunately, the very serious trauma reported to the brain has decreed the death by Lo on the way.

The investigations immediately following the crime ensured that the culprit was immediately identified. This is Henrique Otavio Oliviera Velozo a 30-year-old officer of the São Paulo military police who was off duty that evening.

The news shocked the whole world of sport and in particular that of martial arts. Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on the web in the last few hours.

He was considered a living legend of Jiu Jitzu, thanks also to 8 gold medals won ai world Championshipsfrom 2011 onwards.