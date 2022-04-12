Riccione – What the Italian swimmers offer on the third day of the Absolute Swimming Championships is pure spectacle. The first jolt gives it, at the start of the finals, Gregorio Paltrinieri. The 800 freestyle, of which he is vice Olympic champion, returns to swim with the air of the best days. He halfway through the race to trim the rival of all time Gabriele Detti and then green light to all the horses he has in his legs and arms.

