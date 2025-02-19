More and more users of Madrid public transport are. The excellent communications network enjoyed by the region causes many people to choose for their subway displacements, buses or vicinity. In all these means of transport, during 2024 1,722 million travelers have moved, a figure that represents 7.1 percent more than the previous year, and 7.6 percent above the prepaandemics figure, of 2019.

It is, the Madrid authorities point out, a “historical passenger record” by subway, urban and interurban buses and nearby. This is reflected in a report by the Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM), under the Ministry of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, which includes data on the demand and sale of titles of the exercise of 2024, and which the Council will account on Wednesday of regional government.

The document highlights that all public transport services managed by the regional executive exceed the figures registered in 2019, “with the exception of Renfe Cercanías, whose competence falls to the central government,” they point out.

Specifically, 196.8 million travelers opted for vicinity in 2024, a fact that is up to three points below and 7 million users less than those registered in the year before the pandemic in the vicinity. A figure that, they point out, “denotes the lack of trust of users for their continuous incidents that affect the daily mobility of Madrid.” The Regional Transport Consortium of Madrid “has accounted for more than 1,000 conditions suffered by Renfe passengers near 2024, which involves practically three average daily,” they indicate.









The absolute king of transport by the Community of Madrid is the subway: this is the most used means by citizens, with 715.2 million travelers, and an annual increase of 8 percent. This means that more than 4 out of 10 displacements in the Community of Madrid are carried out in their lines.

The second operator with the highest demand is the EMT of Madrid Capital, which adds 476 million. And third are interurban and urban buses, which also achieve their maximum in the historical series with 307.2 million and an increase of 10.5 percent, the option that grows the most in percentage terms. In addition, in 2024 public transport through the Light Metro had 18.9 million users (a 10.2 above the previous registration).

Finally, TFM (rail transport of Madrid), a concessionaire that is responsible for the direct management of the line 9 section from Puerta de Arganda to Arganda del Rey, accounted for 8.4 million (7.4 percent above the previous one fact).

As for the type of titles used by citizens, the preferred option is the transport fertilizer, with which 82.7 percent of the paths have been made, 1.4 percent more than in 2023. With this type of Tickets, which maintain discounts co -financed by regional and central governments, have moved 1,424.5 million travelers in Madrid.