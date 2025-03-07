“The threat of recoil It is real, but it cannot mean paralysis. “says the Secretary of State for Equality and her fears are not unfounded. In these times when some, or many, demonize the advances achieved by the fourth wave of feminism, of CEOS of technological ones that presume their machirulity, of Tiktokers that persevere in the macho culture and of the growing gap among young people – the most aware; They, further away – this 8-m It is more of claim, if possible, than others. Because to the fight for salary equality, against all macho violence, for the co -responsibility in care … on Saturday the cry of “Not a step back” Given the threats that loom what has been the most transformative movement of democracies in recent years. Because women are Absolute majority.