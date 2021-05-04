Absolute failure of the PSOE in the Madrid elections. The socialists have not only failed to remove Isabel Díaz Ayuso from the presidency by leading a left-wing bloc, but they have also reaped their worst result in regional elections in this community in its entire history.

In less than two years, the PSOE of Madrid has gone from being the most voted force in the community to almost losing the second place, it has lost 12 seats (it goes from 37 to 25 seats in the Assembly) and has fallen from 27% of the votes to just 17%.

The first victim of the defeat of the Socialists is Ángel Gabilondo, who aspired, in his third attempt, to manage to preside over the Community of Madrid. It has stayed very far and its result reopens a socialist federation, Madrid, which does not usually live in peace.

But above all, the terrible result of the PSOE will reach Moncloa, which had bet everything on these elections. The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Iván Redondo, led Gabilondo’s campaign, so part of the responsibility for the result will also fall on the Prime Minister.