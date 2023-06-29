Absolut and Pride Month 2023

On the occasion of Pride Month 2023, the iconic Absolut vodka brand confirms its commitment to support the rights of the LGBTQQIA+ community promoting a rich schedule of activitieswhich animated and will continue to animate the city of Milan until Saturday 8 July.

It is also the occasion to celebrate the ABSOLUT Rainbow 2023 limited editiona limited edition bottle, a tribute to Gilbert Baker, the American artist and activist known for having created the rainbow flag in 1978. The beating heart of the events is Porta Venezia, one of the liveliest and most multi-ethnic districts of the city of Milan, known for its vibrant LGBTQQIA+ scene and for its innate openness to hospitality and multiculturalism. Absolut is this year the main sponsor of Pride Porta Veneziathe first event in the city for the defense of LGBTQQIA+ rights promoted by the Associazione Commercianti Porta Venezia Milano Rainbow District which, until 8 July, presents a varied and eclectic calendar of events, with artistic, cultural and social events, all centered on promotion of diversity, inclusion and the fight against all forms of discrimination.

“Since 1981 Absolut has been openly supporting the LGBTQQIA+ community, recognizing inclusiveness, diversity of identity and opinion, empathy and openness to change, the core values ​​of the brand, with the mission of creating a freer and more united world” says Letizia Invernizzi, Brand Manager Pernod Ricard. “With the Born To Mix message, which contains the DNA of the Brand, Absolut wants to underline the importance of creating interconnections between people who, by mixing, can express themselves freely, breaking down any constraints and labels. Precisely for this reason we support the Pride Porta Venezia project, to celebrate the contemporaneity and diversity of the neighborhood, recovering its historical identity and transforming it into a meeting and sharing space for the whole community.”

ACTIVITY SCHEDULE POWERED BY ABSOLUT @ORGOGLIO PORTA VENEZIA 8 June – 8 July 2023

For the 1st edition of the Pride project Porta Venezia Absolut, a brand that has always been attentive to creativity and new contemporary languages, becomes the promoter of activities and events capable of generating food for thought on the theme of freedom and rights. In the first two appointments, cinema was the protagonist, which represents one of the most powerful tools for addressing reflections and asking questions relating to constantly changing contemporary scenarios. The Mix Festival and the Gender Border Film Festival presented and presents a selection of films and documentaries from around the world, accompanied by talks and meetings to explore complex issues to arouse comparisons. Artists, activists, associations and local and national institutions will be involved, in an atmosphere of celebration, solidarity and social commitment. At the end of the event, the public had the opportunity to taste Pride: a cocktail created ad hoc for the occasion based on Absolut Vodka.

So after the event on Tuesday 20 June, 7.30 pm @Cinema Arcobaleno, viale Tunisia 11 | MiX37 International Festival of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Queer Culture presents 37 YEARS OF PRIDE: BEING MIXED, INSIDE AND OUTSIDE VENICE (talk + documentary screening All Those Sensations in My Belly)

Here is Thursday 29 June 2023, from 15.00 to 21.30 Cinema Arcobaleno, viale Tunisia 11 | Gender Border Film Festival presents Disabilities: for a new vision between desires, emotional and sexual assistance and digital innovation.

Among the scheduled appointments there are also two sporting moments, non-competitive and open to the public, which will enhance cohesion by functioning as a social aggregator with educational and inclusive purposes: lthe collective Run Like a Unicorn race between inflatables and sequins and the Gate Rainbow Beach, a beach volleyball tournament, in the Indro Montanelli Public Gardens. The activities will see the involvement of the sports associations Pride Sport Milano, Gate Volley Milano and Front Runners Milano. Run and play side by side to achieve a single goal: talk about diversity, inclusion and support organizations working to promote LGBTQQIA+ rights.

– Sunday 2 July, 9.30 am – 7.30 pm @Giardini Pubblici Indro Montanelli, Porta Venezia

– Until Saturday 8 July, the Absolut temporary Rainbow Bar returns to the iconic LeccoMilano (via Lecco 5), where it will be possible to immerse yourself, during Pride Month, in a kaleidoscopic world of rainbow palettes, with entertainment and DJ sets. Upcoming evenings scheduled for Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June, central days of Pride Week.

– Sunday 25 June at the end of Pride Week, at The GraceClub/Il Borgo delle perse LGBTQ+ party, the Absolut Night Pride Edition took place, an inclusive event, open to all, created to celebrate the concept of mixing people, which has always been present in the brand’s DNA: the diversity of individuals is an added value. Regardless of gender, religion and skin color, we are all free and equal, but with unique, different characteristics that make us who we are.

Finally, a large widespread party powered by Absolut is scheduled for Saturday 8 July which will involve the entire Porta Venezia area colored by hundreds of rainbow flags, concurrently activating clubs, bars, restaurants and shops protagonists of the Porta Venezia Rainbow District Traders’ Association who will welcome the public with DJ sets, performances, special projects and a drink dedicated to Pride Porta Venezia based on Absolut Vodka.

ABSOLUT MIXER WAGON @GAY PRIDE PARADE – June 24, 2023 – REVEAL ALIAS, WE MIX YOU CAMPAIGN

For the second consecutive year Absolut Vodka, which has always stood out for its contemporary and unconventional vision, participated Saturday June 24th at the Gay Pride parade with the unexpected and amazing Absolut Mixer, the float dedicated to the great celebration of freedom and inclusion. Furthermore, in view of the event, the brand has launched a revolutionary campaign: We Mix You. Come together so that no one misses Pride. Initiative created to create, through photographic input and the combination of faces of real people from the community and those who support it, the virtual portrait of ALIAS (Anonymous LGBTQQIA+ Individuals Artificial Substitute): an avatar generated by Artificial Intelligence that mixes faces and the stories of an unlimited number of people, thus sharing a strong message of freedom and togetherness. ALIAS unveiled during Milano Pride, so that everyone, even those who cannot physically be there, feel represented and an active part of the community.

