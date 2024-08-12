Among the group leaders, the most present in the Chamber are the Lega Nord members Molinari and Romeo

Parliament closed for the summer break, time to take stock in terms of attendance. On the podium of the most absentees in Montecitorio are, in first place, Umberto Bossi, conditioned for years by health problems; in second place, the Lega Nord member and patron of the Roman clinics, Antonio Angelucciwho, since the beginning of the legislature, that is, since 13 October 2022, has boycotted the sessions of the Chamber 99.85% of the time, participating in 13 votes out of the 8,777 called; in third place, the exponent of Forza Italia and former partner of Silvio Berlusconi, Martha Fascina never in the Chamber in 93.87% of votes.

The most virtuous deputies, however, are, without a doubt, Alexander Battilocchio of Forza Italia, with just 0.05% of absences, the vice president of Avs Marco Grimaldi who was off the radar of Montecitorio only 0.16% of the time and Italo Tremaglia (FdI) with 0.24%. In third place, almost tied, the Democrats Federico Fornaro and Andrea Casu who were not registered in the hemicycle of the Chamber, respectively: only in 0.50% and 0.64% of the summons.

Among the presidents of the parliamentary groups, the most present is undoubtedly that of the League, Richard Molinari with 0.88% of absences. The leader of the Avs group Luana Zanella follows, with 3.50%. In third place, but with a certain gap, the representative of the FdI deputies Tommaso Foti who ‘marked a visit’ 8.10% of the times.

There are definitely more attendees at the Senate, even though the number of sessions is often lower than that of the Chamber. The absolute record belongs to three parliamentarians: the two members of the Northern League George Mary Bergesio And Mara Bizzotto and Antonio Iannone of FdI. Each can boast 100% attendance at Palazzo Madama. Competing for second place are Gianni Berrino (FdI), Costanzo Della Porta (FdI), Sergio Rastrelli (FdI), Paola Ambrogio and Maria Cristina Cantù (Lega) with 99.9% attendance. A minimal gap separates them from the ‘third’ classified: Marco Lisei (FdI) and Vita Maria Nocco (FdI) with 99.3%. Then there is the case of the Lega senator Claudio Borghi, with an attendance percentage of 35.10%, but with a good number of leaves and missions for which he is present for 87.57%, being a member of Copasir.

THE Senators those who are seen the least at Palazzo Madama are Guido Castelli (FdI), with 14.38% and Francesca La Marca with 37.3% of the times in which they took part in the work of the Chamber.

In the ranking of group leaders, the Lega Nord is in the lead Maximilian Romeo with 99.84%, which, in reality, has a minimal gap from the 5 Star Stefano Patuanelli (99.12%) and from Lucio Malan (FdI) (99.06%).

Among the party leaders who have crossed the threshold of Palazzo Madama the least are Charles Calendapresent only 50.5% of the time and Matteo Renzi (55.53%).

Read also/ Ukraine, FdI: “We stigmatize the use of NATO weapons to offend another State on its territory” – Affaritaliani.it