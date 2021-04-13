Four out of ten Peruvian voters either did not go to the polls or voted blank or null in the general elections, orn revealing scenario of citizen fed up with the country’s political class, that in the second round he will have to choose between two largely minority proposals for his next head of state.

With 96% of the records processed, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) report more than 6.6 million absentee voters, This represents 28% of eligible voters, despite the fact that voting is mandatory for all citizens between 18 and 70 years of age.

Furthermore, the preliminary results indicate that 17.5% of the votes cast In the presidential election it corresponds to blank or null suffrage, a figure that exceeds by almost two percentage points the support obtained by the radical leftist Pedro Castillo, the candidate who prevails with 13.3% of the votes cast as the winner of the first electoral round, followed by the right-wing authoritarian Keiko Fujimori, who concentrated 11% of the vote.

Adding the absent, blank and invalid votes, there are more than 9.46 million Peruvians That last Sunday, April 11, 41% of the eligible voters did not vote for any of the 18 candidates for the country’s Presidency.

Although the percentage of reported absenteeism is higher than in previous electoral processes, the figure is not that far from the 23.8% of desertions registered in the legislative elections that were held in an extraordinary way in January 2020.

Thus, the results indicate that citizen mobilization was greater than 70%, Despite the delicate context of the pandemic in the South American country, which is going through the worst moment of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

According to ONPE reports, the highest absenteeism was registered in the northern departments of Amazonas (39.9%) and Cajamarca (37.3) In Lima, where almost 33% of the electoral population is concentrated, about two million Peruvians did not go to the polls, which represents more than 25% of eligible voters in the most populated region of the country.

Discontent

While it is true that the majority of Peruvians went to the polls, “it seems that it was more an understanding of civic duty than an electoral mobilization for a specific candidate.”

This is how the political scientist Adriana Urrutia summarized it to Efe, commenting on the vast amount of white or null votes that evidently ratify the “citizen dissatisfaction with the political offer” and the distrust of a skeptical electorate about the possibility of finding a way out of the moral and political crisis that Peru has been going through since 2016, which resulted in the fall of three presidents and the dissolution of Parliament.

The political scientist, president of the Transparency Association, recalled that, according to the Barometer of the Americas, about half of the citizens of Peru do not trust the figure of the president, a disaffection that is even more accentuated in the Congress of the Republic, in which Eight out of ten Peruvians don’t trust.

This would explain why the count of blank and null votes for the legislature rebounded 32.7% of the votes cast, a figure that rises to 38.7% in the election of the five representatives of the Andean Parliament.

“There we can say that one in three voters who went to the polls did not express a preference for any specific party for Congress and that the third election, that of the Andean Parliament, does not generate any echo among citizens, who vote to meet more to bet on someone, “said Urrutia.

Added to the disaffection is the enormous fragmentation of an electorate pushed to choose the “least worst” from a wide and flimsy range of possibilities.

At this juncture, the two most voted presidential candidates, the union teacher Castillo and the former congresswoman Fujimori, achieved the lowest percentages in the history of the country to go to the second round.

Namely, four out of five voters did not vote for any of the candidates that forces will be measured in the second electoral round, a scenario that anticipates the crossroads in which the majority of Peruvians will be plunged on June 6 and the meager citizen support that will limit the legitimacy of the president who is elected.

“Everything is yet to be defined because, without a doubt, a large percentage of citizens are not going to feel represented by both poles, we are going to have to see how the candidates perform in the coming weeks and the strategies they use to increase the percentage of voters who bet on them “, concluded Urrutia.

Source: EFE

PB