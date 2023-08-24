Conversation was displayed on the profile of Tucker Carlson, former anchor of “Fox News”, on X at the same time as the Republican debate

While the Republican Party held a debate with its pre-candidates for the US Presidency in the 2024 elections, on Wednesday night (23.Aug.2023), Tucker Carlson, former anchor of the Fox News, displayed on your profile on X (formerly Twitter) a taped interview with former US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday (20.Aug), Trump had said that would not participate of the upcoming Republican primary debates. According to him, his large lead in opinion polls indicates that he is already liked by voters. “The public knows who I am and what a successful presidency I had.”, he declared in his profile on Truth Socialwhen showing the result of an electoral poll.

During the 46-minute interview, Trump repeated false accusations about voter fraud, criticized US President Joe Biden and attacked Republican opponents. About his absence from the debate, he said: “Am I supposed to sit there for an hour or two or whatever and be harassed by people who shouldn’t even be running for President? I should do it?”.

Trump is due to turn himself in to authorities in the US city of Atlanta, in the State of Georgia, this Thursday (24.Aug), to face charges in the case that accuses him of illegally conspiring to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.

He was formally indicted on August 14, 2023 for attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Investigations began in February 2021 after leaking a link between Trump and Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger, who is also responsible for the electoral process in the State.

In the conversation, the former president asks Raffensperger to arrange 12,000 more votes for him to win the election.

This is the 4th indictment against the former president. On August 1, Trump was accused of instigating the invasion of the Capitol – the US Congress. Two months earlier, he was appointed to 37 criminal charges related to handling secret documents after leaving the White House.

Also in March, the republican was also indicted in the case of a alleged $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The money would have been given to her during the 2016 presidential campaign so that Daniels would not disclose an alleged extramarital affair with the former president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Maybe there are more indictments, I don’t know, these people are crazy,” Trump told Carlson.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Despite the problems with the Justice, Trump comfortably leads the Republican Party primaries, which decide who will be the political group’s candidate in the November 2024 elections. The choice is scheduled for January 15, 2024.

According to the research aggregator of the FiveThirtyEight, the former president has 52.1% of the voting intentions. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, appears next, with 15.2%. The entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former vice president Mike Pence are in 3rd and 4th place, with 9.7% and 4.32%, respectively.