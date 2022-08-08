





Alleging indisposition, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), candidate for reelection, did not attend the first debate between the candidates for the Tiradentes Palace, this Sunday, 7th, promoted by the Band Mines, who kept the seat reserved for the representative empty on the stage. The Novo politician only informed the station of his decision not to appear a few minutes before the start of the program.

In a note, Zema said he waited “until the last moment to assess whether he would be in full condition to go to tonight’s program. However, as I still don’t feel fully recovered from the indisposition I had that week, which even prevented me from carrying out the agendas since last Tuesday, it will not be possible to participate”.

Five days ago, Zema canceled all his appointments for health reasons, but did not disclose the causes of his illness. Also in a note, on Tuesday, 2, the governor stated that the tests carried out were “non-conclusive” and that he would remain “at rest”, not specifying whether he would be admitted to a hospital or at his home.

Participating in the debate were the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD), senator Carlos Viana (PL), former deputy Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and professor Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL), who concentrated their batteries against the Zema administration. and his absence from the debate, and avoided criticism among themselves, in a debate marked by cordiality.

Serra do Corral

In addition to the absence of Zema in the debate, public security and the issue of authorization for mining in Serra do Curral, Belo Horizonte’s postcard, were the most discussed topics among the four candidates. Recently authorized by Zema, mineral exploration in the Serra do Curral area is disapproved of by all candidates except Zema.

“What we have is absent people, always absent”, said Kalil”, about the governor. Viana regretted that the president did not go to the debate to “provide clarifications” on the increase in Minas Gerais’ debt by 12%. “We (Minas Gerais) are a failed state,” he said.

Marcus Pestana and Lorene Figueiredo also questioned Zema’s absence. “He Zema chose to starve 4.5 million people to give exemption to the super rich, millionaires. You can’t live in a state where a child calls the Military Police to say he’s starving,” said the PSOL candidate.

Kalil criticized the governor’s management in the area of ​​public security. The former mayor of Belo Horizonte said that “Zema did not fulfill his promise to increase the salary of civil and military police. The problem with public safety is not saying that there will be a raise. Saying that you will give a raise and not having money is childish,” he said.

Viana, in turn, stated that “the current governor for four years has refused to talk to the security forces. What is his proposal for public safety?”, questioned Viana.

Marcus Pestana (PSDB) said that the Zema government “lacks affirmative policies” and said that the debate is a right of the population to know the proposals and ideas of the candidates.

“He (Zema) is absent, but it is his government that is under debate. Zema loves to say that Serra do Curral can be mined because it is not illegal, which is not true,” said Pestana. He said he was against mining in Serra do Curral and promised “responsibility” for environmental licenses for mining in Minas Gerais.

“We are going to strongly regulate mining. Ore runs out, and the damage remains. We need to make a productive transition in Minas Gerais”, said Lorene Figueiredo.







