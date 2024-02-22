Banks, State and savers: here's how Italians can put some money aside

With this article I would like to communicate that I have invented a new financial product which may concern both the “people” of the savers both the Government. The product is very simple it is a saving account, where the holders can use the deposited amounts whenever they want and it is possible to simultaneously sign a “promised” option to purchase the securities of the companies within 3 years Italian post at today's price: 10.00 euros (similar to a convertible, but much more flexible). Why? For the simple reason that today the liquidity in euros is equal to 1,572 billion of euros and if around 500 billion, remunerated at 2%, with these characteristics the product would be more attractive. Posteitaliane.it Share Capital. The amount of the Share Capital remained unchanged at 1,306,110,000 euros.

What purpose would it serve? First of all a do not sell the shares of the Ministry of Finance and at the same time there could be a further capital increase reserved for owners of “books with options”, thus strengthening the value of the company. The motivation that pushed me to create this new product is that banks are affected by profitable constipation of deposits, despite the ABI writing the following: “The ABI initiatives for sustainable development, as detailed in the Declaration of Commitment, are structured around various macro-themes: corporate sustainability, sustainable finance, integration of ESG dimensions in banking, education financial and savings, accessibility, inclusion and valorisation of diversity, legality and the fight against corruption and crime, support for families and businesses, support for work, commitment to the development of territories and culture”.

Banks as drivers of change: ABI publishes the V Declaration of Commitment | F-Mag (fmag.it) Now the question is: why don't they move from words to deeds? As already written, if the amount of 1,572 billion euros were remunerated at 2% we would have a net income for savers of 23,256,600,000 and the Italian State would obtain 8.174 billion, many more than the “uncollected” tax on extra profits. This is not the first financial product I have designed, but I hope it can be used by killing three birds with one stone: savers, the Italian Post Office and the Italian State. Cuntent?