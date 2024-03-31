Between band or the hoteliersI stay with the musicians. But that's not the crux of the matter. The problem is how we got here. The abandonment of the Authority confronted the city. The inability ofl Mazatlán City Council We citizens pay for it. The option was never between bands or the hoteliers, but between an effective or incapable municipal government. The answer is clear, it reached the international media. The police wrapped in a clash with the musiciansand they don't command themselves.

The governments of BRUNETTE have proven to be effective for invent narratives, but never to solve them. Tea they invent “false” problems not to accept responsibility. Until reality catches up with them, and tragedy takes hold. Of course, they are good for taking “photos”, but they look over everything.

This is what happened with the Kids with cancerthem they took away the medicines “due to corruption” of the system, and it is time that they don't solve them; Deep down they wanted to dictate who the new suppliers would be. This is what happened with the pandemic“it fit them like a glove,” and more than 700 thousand people died; They preferred to lie rather than accept what “science” dictated. So people keep disappearingbut they choose make up the figures of the registers; They don't care about people's pain.

Systematic lying prevents them from facing problems. The gang crisis in Mazatlán was “a spoonful” of the same chocolate. It is important to recognize this if we want to take care of our destiny, beyond any government.

The incompetence that characterizes them is not only a matter of federal authorities in Mexico City, or of Culiacán in the state. Everyone proceeds according to the manual. If their boss does it, they understand that they can do it. It is a way of understanding politics. As reality distorts, the problem grows and grows until it bursts. The inability of the authorities blows us citizens in the face.

In addition to lying, incapacity is added, which is not minor. Certainly, lies and politics get along well. But this time it's different. They not only lie, they invent a reality. They recreate it. By inventing it, we turn the other way and minimize the problem. Of course, we do it until it is impossible to block the sun with a finger. That is why many of the previously existing problems are now getting out of control. We can talk about health, education, insecurity or gangs.

I was secretary of the City Council in Mazatlán in 2011, I had to talk with the musicians on that occasion. Our people have plenty of good intentions for dialogue. They want to work. But if authority is absent, they seek to survive. The problem grew because the authority did not appear. Or, because he didn't plan.

Regulations have always existed. It is up to the City Council to convene Semarnat, Profepa, appeal to the Environmental and Climate Change Regulations of the Municipality, it has the power to act. I don't know why they don't do it, I already mentioned incompetence, but I also think about fraud. Instead of preventing confrontations, they wanted to take a “classist” edge out of the conflict. Cynicism as a policy of intervention.

There were always two options on the table. The first is to locate the gangs in a field where they regulate spaces and schedules. The second distributes the beach with those schedules and the number of musicians. But the municipal authority “is looking the other way”, playing with the needs of the workers.

How dearly our city pays for the cynicism of the municipal Authority! Oh my Mazatlán!

So be it.

[email protected]

Twitter: @juanalfonsoML

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education.

