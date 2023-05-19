Esperance suffered in the first meeting in Tunisia and lost 3-0, amid the absence of 7 players in the ranks of the “Blood and Gold” team at the Rades stadium, in addition to the absence of the fans in implementation of the “CAF” penalty on the Tunisian team.

Al-Ahly absences

Despite his reassuring victory in the first leg, some doubt leaked to Al-Ahly club due to the impressive absences that struck the team before the second leg, most notably the absence of the main goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shennawy.

In addition to Al-Shennawi, midfielder Hamdi Fathi and team defender Rami Rabia are absent, with unclear visions about more than one player threatened with suspension in the final.

Swiss coach Marcel Kohler, Al-Ahly coach, may keep the duo, Mohamed Hani and Taher Mohamed, on the bench so that neither of them gets a warning in the match that will keep him from the final, to be suspended if Al-Ahmar crosses.

Esperance absences

Esperance played the first leg without its main goalkeeper, Moez Ben Sharifia, so that his absence would continue to return to Cairo Stadium.

Esperance will miss Hani Amamou, Ghaylan Al-Shaalali, Hamdo Al-Huni and Riyad Bin Ayad, due to injury.

Esperance is threatened by the absence of midfield star Mohamed Ali Bin Ramadan due to injury, despite the player’s gradual return in the days leading up to the match and his rehabilitative training in preparation for the fateful confrontation.

Great interest

Marcel Koehler, coach of the Al-Ahly club, denied his lack of interest in facing the second leg after winning the first leg with three goals, indicating that he would not resort to rotating and resting the players, as was reported in recent days.

Kohler said that he is well aware of the size of the challenge that awaits his team at the Cairo Stadium, indicating that the result of the first leg is not taken into account, and that he considers that qualification is decided by the need to win the second leg only.

Koehler added, “The great victory in the first leg will not deceive us. We face Taraji without arrogance or recklessness, as if we were tied without goals in the first meeting.”

No impossible

Anis Al-Busaidi took over the task of training Esperance, succeeding Nabil Maaloul, who submitted his resignation after the great defeat in Rades Stadium against Al-Ahly, to confirm that his team aspires to qualify.

Al-Busaidi said that football does not know the impossible, adding: “We adhere to presenting a great match against Al-Ahly to restore consideration. In this game, everything remains possible.”