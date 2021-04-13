Dortmund (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund coach Eden Terzic revealed that the team will miss the efforts of Jadon Sancho in the scheduled match against Manchester City tomorrow (Wednesday), in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, and doubts are surrounding the participation of Mats Hummels and captain Marco Reus.

“We have to wait and see who will be able to participate,” Terzic said at a press conference held today (Tuesday), referring to the exercises that are still scheduled before tomorrow’s match.

Hummels and Royce were substituted due to injury during Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Stuttgart, last Saturday, in the German Bundesliga.

“They have a lot of experience in the Champions League,” said Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. “If they were on the field, it would help us a lot.”

Borussia Dortmund lost to Manchester City 1-2 in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Sancho’s absence from tomorrow’s match was confirmed, as he recovered from a muscle injury and returned to training, but he is not yet ready for matches.

Despite Sancho’s absence, Terzic showed great ambition to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

“It’s going to be an amazing story when you look at the events of the season,” Terzic said. “We want to show our ability to knock out what could be considered the best team in the tournament.”