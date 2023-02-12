Schedule reduced due to the Super Bowl: the Celtics, without Brown, Smart and Brogdon, fold the Grizzlies. Canadians overtake Detroit
With America headed to the Super Bowl, the Celtics continue to grind victories and despite the absences they don’t give discounts to the Grizzlies. Toronto, on the other hand, surpasses Detroit.
Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies 119-109
The Celtics (41-16) are doing well and even with heavy absences they find a way to send a message to the Western Conference by putting in another applause performance and overcoming the Grizzlies (34-22). Memphis stutters again and, after having suffered eight defeats in the last 11 games, cannot keep up with Boston, without Brown, Smart and Brogdon, and goes knocked out, despite the great defense of Brooks on a Tatum who ends up with a nasty 3/16 from the field. The guests leave with personality and with plays from the usual Morant and the physicality of Jackson Jr. In the painted area they try to take over the reins of the match. Tatum struggles but in the second half the excellent impact from the bench of the new signing Muscala and a Hauser in excellent form allows the Celtics to shake up the game. The home team accelerated towards the end of the first half and reached the break 13 lengths ahead. The Grizzlies responded with personality in the opening of the third half, scoring 15 of the first 17 points of the second half and taking Boston back. Brooks defends great, Morant embroiders plays from applause in attack and Memphis produces its best basketball. The empty passage of the Boston attack, however, does not last long. An excellent White (23 points and 10 assists) and a Hauser who finally shoots with 6/11 from long range set the pace for the partial of 16 in the final fraction that pushes the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference to the double-digit lead . Memphis has none left and with Jackson Jr. coming out with six fouls 4’16” from the siren, the situation becomes very complicated for the guests. Boston keeps the level of concentration high and thus goes on to win easily.
Boston: White 23 (4/11, 4/9, 3/4 tl), Hauser 20, Horford, Tatum 20. Rebounds: Williams III 16. Assists: White 10. Memphis: Morant 25 (9/14, 0/4 , 11/7 tl), Bane 18, Jackson Jr. 15. Rebounds: Jackson Jr., Aldama. Assists: Morant, Bane 7.
Toronto Raptors-Detroit Pistons 119-118
With assistant Adrian Griffin at the helm due to a personal problem with Nick Nurse, the Raptors (27-31) beat the Pistons (15-43). Toronto receives a super production by an inspired VanVleet in the first quarter (16 of the 31 points of the Raptors in the fraction come from the former Wichita State), but then the response of the Detroit bench, with the baskets of the Burks-Diallo pair, brings the visiting team rejoining Toronto arriving at the break only one length late. In the second half Siakam and Poeltl’s physicality allow the Canadians to accelerate. Detroit, despite an excellent Bogdanovic (who remained in the Pistons shirt despite the various requests at the deadline), sinks and is no longer able to get back into the match. VanVleet’s usual triple and Achiuwa’s basket 4’22” from the siren then bring the Raptors back to +13 and put the guests with their backs to the wall. Bogdanovic is the last to surrender but the Pistons must raise the white flag.
Toronto: VanVleet 35 (6/13, 6/13, 5/7 tl), Siakam 28, Barnes 20. Rebounds: Achiuwa 11. Assists: Van Vleet 8 Detroit: Bogdanovic 33 (7/10, 3/8, 10/ 11 tl), Burks 21, Diallo, Ivey 18. Rebounds: Diallo 7. Assists: Ivey 7.
February 12 – 11.48pm
