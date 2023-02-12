Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies 119-109

—

The Celtics (41-16) are doing well and even with heavy absences they find a way to send a message to the Western Conference by putting in another applause performance and overcoming the Grizzlies (34-22). Memphis stutters again and, after having suffered eight defeats in the last 11 games, cannot keep up with Boston, without Brown, Smart and Brogdon, and goes knocked out, despite the great defense of Brooks on a Tatum who ends up with a nasty 3/16 from the field. The guests leave with personality and with plays from the usual Morant and the physicality of Jackson Jr. In the painted area they try to take over the reins of the match. Tatum struggles but in the second half the excellent impact from the bench of the new signing Muscala and a Hauser in excellent form allows the Celtics to shake up the game. The home team accelerated towards the end of the first half and reached the break 13 lengths ahead. The Grizzlies responded with personality in the opening of the third half, scoring 15 of the first 17 points of the second half and taking Boston back. Brooks defends great, Morant embroiders plays from applause in attack and Memphis produces its best basketball. The empty passage of the Boston attack, however, does not last long. An excellent White (23 points and 10 assists) and a Hauser who finally shoots with 6/11 from long range set the pace for the partial of 16 in the final fraction that pushes the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference to the double-digit lead . Memphis has none left and with Jackson Jr. coming out with six fouls 4’16” from the siren, the situation becomes very complicated for the guests. Boston keeps the level of concentration high and thus goes on to win easily.