Conte, Perisic, Tottenham, Inter. Weaving, ups and downs, perspectives that change constantly. Let’s start from the pitch, from the emergency on the left for Inzaghi: this will be one of the hot topics of the Nerazzurri week, in view of the restart against Fiorentina after the break. Dimarco and Gosens are aiming for recovery and should return to the group during the week, but it is still to be understood if and under what conditions at least one of the two will be available as starter for Saturday’s match at 6pm. for two days after the clash with Paredes in the final of Inter-Juve. Translated: there could be a hole on the left since not even Matteo Darmian can pass on the left if a central defense does not return. Impossible not to think of Perisic, of London not as devastating as in Milan. See also Boca vs Colón: without youth, Sebastián Battaglia's possible starting eleven for the debut

Perisic and Conte — Net of Dimarco’s super performance especially in the first part of the season, it can be said that Inter is missing Perisic just as Perisic is missing Inter. The second point, then, can be further exacerbated after the separation between Conte and Tottenham. The relationship between the Salento coach and the Croatian was a constant crescendo: impossible in the coach’s first year at the Nerazzurri (complete with the player’s loan to Bayern), which blossomed with Ivan’s adaptation to the role of full-back The year of the Scudetto was cemented with Perisic’s choice to join Antonio in London, not renewing with Inter. Decision that up to now he has not paid and that, considering that Conte will no longer be at the helm of the Spursit can even become mocking.

The farewell — Perisic has only scored one goal this Premier League, in his last match against Southampton. Goal that was not enough to give Tottenham the three points and arrived after three benches in the previous four days of the championship, two of which without even a match in progress. Against Milan, in the second leg of the round of 16, his match ended shortly after the break. England’s Perisic is far from the best Perisic of his career, the one he admired between 2020 and 2022, first with Conte and then with Inzaghi: last year Ivan scored 10 goals, many of them in heavy matches like Napoli, derby, Italian Cup final (brace). He was hurtling left and was among the technical leaders of that team. A player like him, in terms of caliber and quality, is missing this year. And Inter, in which he exalted himself as never before in his career, is missing from Ivan. The left wing issue is one to keep an eye on these days: a lot of the Nerazzurri’s near future will depend on the conditions of Dimarco and Gosens. See also Dream and everyday cars, Christmas greetings from Gazzetta Motori - Video Gazzetta.it

