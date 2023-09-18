I don’t think it will violate the project line WORTHY MEXICO UNITED MEXICOwhich aims to be totally unrelated to electoral interests, which disqualifies actions, never people. Today I can’t help but address a topic that shakes and confuses me.

First of all, I must express my concern about the presence of only one of the three powers on the stage of such an important national holiday as is the beginning of the fight for independence.

This commemoration is a celebration of Mexicoit is not a meeting of friends or supporters, It is the anniversary of the union of all Mexicans to fight against a common enemy, which at that time was the Spanish government.

A festival in which we celebrate that more than two centuries ago the children of Mexico They put aside their differences and united to fight for one Mexico.

Mestizos, Criollos, indigenous, poor, rich, all Mexicans, at the voice of the father of the country, launched themselves into the fight, leaving behind any other interest that was not permeated by authentic love for our nation.

It is precisely because of the powerful message that the heroes of our freedom have sent us from the past, that I deeply and sincerely regret, the message that I fear is being sent to us through the absencein a commemoration of Mexico, of the rest of the powers that give support and shape to our republican homeland.

The message that I hope is being sent to us is not that Mexico is governed by an absolute, sole and plenipotentiary power, by an executive power that ignores the other two, that demands submission to it as the only means to carry the party. in peace.

No, definitely not, that would be ignoring the achievements of many years of effort, sacrifice and lives. Mexico is a republic and so it will continue to be, not only because of our history, but because of the determination of the Mexican people.

But to my previous concern, I cannot help but add the disturbing feeling that it gives me the presence of Nations subject to dictatorial governments, such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaraguahonestly It is difficult to understand why these governments reach out to them..

I want to believe that it is because they were invited as all Latin American countries were invited, but then How can I explain the presence of countries like Russia and China in an eminently national parade?

Okay, yes Was the invitation universal? but we did not see countries like the United States, England, France or Germany.





I want to think that Mexico puts into practice its policy of non-intervention and hence the general invitation, but then why the criticism of Peru’s internal policy and, to some extent, even that of the USA?

I honestly wish that, as they say at my ranch, I am only “seeing Moors with a tranchete”, that everything is fine and that I personally am exaggerating about the meaning of these messages.

I truly hope that the national holidays continue to be considered as that, as national holidays, holidays that commemorate the union of all Mexicans in pursuit of the supreme objective of moving towards a better Mexicoand not like a personal party to which it is decided, who yes and who not, to invite and who The invitation to the undesirable dictatorial governments has only been an action of mere courtesy.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

